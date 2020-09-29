1/
Sandra Rusznak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Rusznak

Sewaren - Sandra Rusznak, 65 of Sewaren passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home.

Born in Perth Amboy, Sandra was a resident of Sewaren for 53 years where she was part owner of Harbor Island Marina. She was a cat lover and a loving and cherished grandmother.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Rusznak; son, Lee Rusznak and his wife Elisa; grandchildren, Aidan and Jackson along with two cousins, Dick and April.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved