Sandra Rusznak
Sewaren - Sandra Rusznak, 65 of Sewaren passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home.
Born in Perth Amboy, Sandra was a resident of Sewaren for 53 years where she was part owner of Harbor Island Marina. She was a cat lover and a loving and cherished grandmother.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Rusznak; son, Lee Rusznak and his wife Elisa; grandchildren, Aidan and Jackson along with two cousins, Dick and April.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
