Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Cemetary
Route 27
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Sandra Schatzberg


1944 - 2019
Sandra Schatzberg Obituary
Sandra Schatzberg

New Brunswick - Sandra Schatzberg, of Highland Park, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at PowerBack Rehab Center in Piscataway. She was 75. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Highland Park her entire life.

Sandra was a registered nurse at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick. Most recently she worked for Wysoker, Glassner, Weingartner, Gonzalez & Lockstepeiser law firm in New Brunswick.

She and her family were long time members of Congregation Ahvas Achim in Highland Park.

She's predeceased by her parents Robert and Henrietta (Lifschitz) Schatzberg, her sister Barbara Schatzberg (d. 2017) and her longtime companion Harvey LaTerre (d. 2011).

Surviving is her sister Judy Wolff of Arizonia, her niece Jennifer Moreau and nephew Robert Wolff, and several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Sunday, 10:00 am at Shalom Cemetery, Rt. 27, New Brunswick. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019
