Sandra Schatzberg
New Brunswick - Sandra Schatzberg, of Highland Park, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at PowerBack Rehab Center in Piscataway. She was 75. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Highland Park her entire life.
Sandra was a registered nurse at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick. Most recently she worked for Wysoker, Glassner, Weingartner, Gonzalez & Lockstepeiser law firm in New Brunswick.
She and her family were long time members of Congregation Ahvas Achim in Highland Park.
She's predeceased by her parents Robert and Henrietta (Lifschitz) Schatzberg, her sister Barbara Schatzberg (d. 2017) and her longtime companion Harvey LaTerre (d. 2011).
Surviving is her sister Judy Wolff of Arizonia, her niece Jennifer Moreau and nephew Robert Wolff, and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Sunday, 10:00 am at Shalom Cemetery, Rt. 27, New Brunswick. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019