Sandra Sesay Amupitan



Sandra Sesay Amupitan was born Sandra Dee Field to Mary Kay Field and Kenneth Davis. She died on October 19 at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick. Mrs. Amupitan was born and raised in Somerville New Jersey, and attended Somerville Public schools, she then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Seton Hall University in 1982.



While attending Seton Hall she met Elroy Honore who she married in 1986. From this glorious union two beautiful babies were born. The first Hanifah born in March of 1988 and the second Zakiya born just 11 months later in February 1989. In 1996 Sandra remarried. Adding her husband Ozzay Sesay a son Unisa and daughter Hawa to the family.



Sandy or Sanj as she was affectionately called worked for the Somerville board of Education as a teacher's aide for a couple years but then went on to work in Social Services as a Program Director in Group homes for 26 years. She has spent most of her life helping people with developmental disabilities in every aspect of their lives. She has also worked for shelters and juvenile detention centers helping children and families by providing recourses and counseling to help them better adjust in society.



Sandra is a lifelong member of St. Thomas AME Zion Church in Somerville but found the lord for herself during a life-threatening situation, while on a family vacation in San Diego California in 1991. Since that day Sandra has walked with Jesus every step of the way. Sandra has always been a prayer warrior praying for friend's family and loved ones as well as strangers at the drop of a dime. She believes there is always time to have a little talk with Jesus.



In 2005 Sandra was called to take the leap from talking to the lord on behalf of the people to Speaking to the people on behalf of the Lord. She served as a Local Preacher from 2007 to 2011. Rev Sesay received her Certificate in Christian Ministries from New York Theological Seminary and, was ordained as an AME Zion Deacon in 2011 and Elder in 2014 by Bishop Louis Hunter, Sr. Rev Sesay served as a Supernumerary Minister from 2011 to 2019. She was appointed the Pastor of St. Thomas AME Zion Church on May 26, 2019 by Bishop Dennis V. Proctor. She proudly served the Lord and the members of her church with love, gratitude and perseverance. On this date she was also appointed as District Prayer Coordinator for the Jersey City District North Eastern Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. She considered it a blessed privilege to serve the Lord and the church.



Unfortunately, Rev Sesay's beloved husband Ozzay passed away in 2010. Finding love again, she married Lanre Amupitan.



During Rev Sesay-Amupitan's life she was called on by many in her family. Whether for prayer, laughter, counseling, nurturing her many younger family members, she always answered the call. She was a ray of sunshine that positively influenced many in all walks of life. Rev Sesay enjoyed traveling and had just recently spent a joyous time visiting Jamaica. To know Sandra was to love her. Her wonderful sense of humor will remain with us forever. She loved God, her family, her friends and life itself.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughters Hanifah and Zakiya Honore, her loving grandson Clarence Makai Middleton Stepson, Unisa Sesay (wife) Step daughter, Hawa Sesay a host of Cousins and loving family members and many many friends. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.



As per Sandra's wishes there will be a memorial in her honor in the near future. Details TBD









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store