Sandra White, 73, passed away on December 27, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Harlem, New York, she lived in Rahway. Sandra was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rahway. She was an office assistant for New York State Insurance Fund in New York for many years before her retirement.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Ken and Kevin White and 2 grandchildren.

Viewing will be Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
