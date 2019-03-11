|
Santa Leahy
Port Reading - Santa Leahy, 88 of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home.
Born in New York City, Santa was raised in Staten Island and resided in Port Reading for the last 63 years and was employed as a purchasing agent with Twin County Grocers for many years. Ms. Leahy was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. She dedicated her life to her family; as many referred to her as their second mother and grandmother; always dedicating her days to the people that she loved. Santa will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity towards others.
Santa was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Grace Sciascia as well as two brothers and four sisters. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, John R. Leahy; children, Robert J. Leahy and his wife Gail, David C. Leahy, Veronica G. Baughn and her husband David; grandchildren, Heather Shine and her husband Chuck, Rebecca Hall and her husband Steve, Amanda Baughn, Patrick Baughn and his wife Holly, Timothy Baughn; great grandchildren, JeAnna McAulife, Connor Shine along with his soon to be baby brother, A.J. Hall, Hawthorne Baughn. Also surviving; sister, Minnie Cucchia and many nieces, nephews and several extended family members.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Santa may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019