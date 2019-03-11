Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santa Leahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santa Leahy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Santa Leahy Obituary
Santa Leahy

Port Reading - Santa Leahy, 88 of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home.

Born in New York City, Santa was raised in Staten Island and resided in Port Reading for the last 63 years and was employed as a purchasing agent with Twin County Grocers for many years. Ms. Leahy was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. She dedicated her life to her family; as many referred to her as their second mother and grandmother; always dedicating her days to the people that she loved. Santa will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity towards others.

Santa was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Grace Sciascia as well as two brothers and four sisters. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, John R. Leahy; children, Robert J. Leahy and his wife Gail, David C. Leahy, Veronica G. Baughn and her husband David; grandchildren, Heather Shine and her husband Chuck, Rebecca Hall and her husband Steve, Amanda Baughn, Patrick Baughn and his wife Holly, Timothy Baughn; great grandchildren, JeAnna McAulife, Connor Shine along with his soon to be baby brother, A.J. Hall, Hawthorne Baughn. Also surviving; sister, Minnie Cucchia and many nieces, nephews and several extended family members.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Santa may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now