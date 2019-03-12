Services
Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home
147 Main Street
Flemington, NJ 08822
(908) 782-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Chiavaroli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Ann Warger Chiavaroli


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Ann Warger Chiavaroli Obituary
Sarah Ann Warger Chiavaroli

Branchburg - Sarah Ann Warger Chiavaroli, age 36 years, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mount Olive, NJ.

Born in Somerville, NJ, September 24, 1982, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Ann Kolojay Warger of Branchburg, NJ.

A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Sarah was a former teacher.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a son, Jude Chiavaroli; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Christin and Christopher Thompson, of East Amwell Township, NJ, and Jana and Vas Avramidis, of Pittstown, NJ; a niece, Abigail Thompson; and two nephews, Joshua and Elijah Thompson.

Funeral services and interment in Elm Ridge Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ were private under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.

Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home
Download Now