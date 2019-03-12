|
|
Sarah Ann Warger Chiavaroli
Branchburg - Sarah Ann Warger Chiavaroli, age 36 years, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mount Olive, NJ.
Born in Somerville, NJ, September 24, 1982, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Ann Kolojay Warger of Branchburg, NJ.
A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Sarah was a former teacher.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a son, Jude Chiavaroli; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Christin and Christopher Thompson, of East Amwell Township, NJ, and Jana and Vas Avramidis, of Pittstown, NJ; a niece, Abigail Thompson; and two nephews, Joshua and Elijah Thompson.
Funeral services and interment in Elm Ridge Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ were private under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.
Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 12, 2019