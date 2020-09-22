Sarah Elizabeth Gilbert
Piscataway - Sarah Elizabeth Gilbert of Piscataway passed away on Saturday September 19th at the age of 36.
Sarah was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin and friend who had a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, beach vacations at the Jersey Shore and caring for animals. Sarah also loved her special friends in Staten Island and South Plainfield.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Alexa; parents, Dennis and Gloria of Piscataway; sisters, Tracey Mellor and her husband Paul of Easton, Rebecca Culbertson and her husband Daniel of Bangor, PA; nephews, Jack (in Heaven), Max, Christopher and Matthew and niece Julianna.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5-8PM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscatway NJ 08854.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's memory towards her daughter's, Alexa, fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexa-gilbert-fund-in-memory-of-her-mom-sarah
