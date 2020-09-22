1/1
Sarah Elizabeth Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth Gilbert

Piscataway - Sarah Elizabeth Gilbert of Piscataway passed away on Saturday September 19th at the age of 36.

Sarah was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin and friend who had a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, beach vacations at the Jersey Shore and caring for animals. Sarah also loved her special friends in Staten Island and South Plainfield.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Alexa; parents, Dennis and Gloria of Piscataway; sisters, Tracey Mellor and her husband Paul of Easton, Rebecca Culbertson and her husband Daniel of Bangor, PA; nephews, Jack (in Heaven), Max, Christopher and Matthew and niece Julianna.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5-8PM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscatway NJ 08854.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's memory towards her daughter's, Alexa, fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexa-gilbert-fund-in-memory-of-her-mom-sarah.

To leave condolences please visit, www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Piscataway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved