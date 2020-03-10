|
Saverino R. Zeffiro
Matawan - Saverino R. Zeffiro, 88, of Matawan, passed away on March 7, 2020 at Care One in Holmdel. He was self-employed and had a successful career in the hospitality business before his retirement. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Saverino was very athletic and loved sports, especially baseball. As a young man he tried out for the New York Giants Baseball Team . He also loved Golf and dogs. He was truly a devoted family man and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family describes him as someone that was overly generous and had a big heart. He will be fondly remembered for his tremendous sense of humor. He leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law Robert and Joanne Zeffiro, a daughter Robin Nattress, a sister Theresa Zeffiro, 5 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three siblings, John, Sal and Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM. At Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Highway 79, Morganville, NJ. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Old Bridge. A cremation will be private. The family request donations in lieu of flowers to by visiting or the Shriners Hospital by visiting www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To share stories photos or to send an online condolence please visit www.waittfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020