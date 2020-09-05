1/1
Saverio (Sam) Donato
Saverio (Sam) Donato

Somerset - Saverio (Sam) Donato of Somerset died peacefully in his home Thursday September 3, 2020. He was 78.

Born in New Brunswick, Sam was the third generation owner of a family business, New Brunswick Housewreckers and Salvage Co., until his retirement in 2000. Sam lived a full and colorful life filled with the things he loved. He was a sculptor, painter, author, poet, master gardener, bayman, fisherman, musician, avid reader, historian, and wine maker.

Sam is survived by his wife, Janet Donato (nee Manfredi), the love of his life for 57 years. He will be sorely missed by his children; Michele Albano and husband Matthew of Westfield, daughter Jennifer Donato of Mountainside, and son Saverio (Sam) Donato and wife Amie of Nashville, TN. He will be forever in the hearts of his 10 grandchildren, each of which was his favorite; Matthew, Juliana, Marielle, and Mia Albano; Sarah, Maddy, and Tommy Davis; and Daniel, Leah, and Naomi Donato. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Donato of Somerset and Michele Donato of Lavallette and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

All services will be private at this time.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
