Saverio "Sam" Garruto

Saverio "Sam" Garruto Obituary
Saverio "Sam" Garruto

Edison - Saverio "Sam" Garruto, 88 years of age Edison, NJ passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. He was born and raised in Nutley, NJ before he moved to Edison 27 years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Maine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Sam was the owner and operator of Garruto's Pork Store & Pasta, Nutley for almost 50 years before retiring in 2010. He was an active member of Guardian Angel RC Church, Edison. Sam was also an accomplished artist and worked for Disney as an illustrator in his early 20's.

He was predeceased by his wife Virginia in 2014.

He is survived by his daughter; Kimberly Conti of Union and two step-sons; Louis of East Hanover and John of Griggstown. He also leaves his sister Helen Vito and a granddaughter Genna. He also leaves his 3 step- grandchildren Candice, David and Nicole. He was also survived by his companion of the last five years, Dolores LeVan.

Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Ave. Edison, NJ has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
