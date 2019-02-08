|
Scott Dale Lewis
Edison - Scott Dale Lewis, 60, of Edison, entered into eternal rest after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer, February 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Edison.
Scott was a Traffic Control Supervisor with the NJ Turnpike Authority in Woodbridge for 32 years before retiring in 2013.
Scott is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Hart Lewis, his children Tara Sue Rosenvinge and her husband Cris, and Michael Robert Minnella, his grandchildren Michael Vito, Logan John, and Cody Scott, his siblings Raymond Frederick Lewis, and Ronald Craig Lewis and his wife Linda, and his mother-in-law JoAnn Carol Hart.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a procession to Rosehill Crematory. Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to be made to or a in Scott's name. Please visit our web site for the full obituary.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019