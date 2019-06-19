|
Sean Charles Franks
Bridgewater - After a long hard fought battle with an illness Sean passed away peacefully 6-10-19 at UPMC Pittsburgh. Sean was born 3-23-64 in Somerville, NJ. Sean grew up in Bridgewater, NJ, attended immaculate conception school of Somerville and graduated from the 1982 class of Immaculata. Sean then received his undergraduate degree from Glassboro College and graduate degree in computer technology from the Stevens institute of technology.
Although his degrees were in the computer IT field, Sean's first love was music. Sean sang in barbershop quartets and chorus' most of his adult life. Sean was very much an accomplished Piano player having received admittance to the Juliards school of music's Piano composition program. He was also a die hard NY Giants football fan and a NY Mets fan. His favorite musical artists were Billy Joel and Queen. He loved the jersey shore and traveling abroad , especially to Hawaii.
Sean is predeceased by his mother, Jean Ancellotti; stepfather, John Ancellotti; father, Peter Franks and sister, Karen Franks. He is survived by sisters, Susan LeDoux, Deidre Stein and Alexandra Franks; brothers, Stephen Franks, Brion Franks, Peter Franks, Timothy Franks and Colin Franks; also numerous nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Services for Sean will be held Friday June 21st 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Annandale on Old Allerton Rd, 10 AM followed immediately by Inurnment at the parish's mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to any under privileged music program you wish, this is what Sean would have wanted.
Published in Courier News on June 19, 2019