Sean T. Mathews
Sean T. Mathews

South Bound Brook - Sean T. Mathews, 28 died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Somerville, Sean was the son of Deborah (Hoffman) and Harry Mathews Sr.

Sean was a graduate of Bound Brook High School. He worked at ShopRite in Bound Brook as the dairy manager. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, the Jersey Shore and Ocean City, MD. He was an avid NJ Devils fan and enjoyed video games. Sean was a sweet, caring man, he took pride in his work, and his personality could light up a room.

Sean leaves behind his parents, Deborah and Harry Sr.; his brother, Harry R. and many aunts, uncles and cousins and countless friends.

Gathering with the family will be 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services will be private.

We kindly ask that face masks be worn while visiting, to be mindful of physical distancing guidelines, and for visitors to minimize time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects. We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
OCT
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
