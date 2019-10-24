|
Sebastian J. DeFilippo
Kendall Park - Sebastian J. DeFilippo, 93, of Kendall Park died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center of Plainsboro, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY he has been a resident of Kendall Park for over 60 years. He was a United States Army World War II Veteran. Sebastian was the Owner-Operator of SJ DeFilippo PA. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church.
Son of the late Domenico and Maria Ruggiero DeFilippo, husband of the late Anne (Caruso) DeFilippo, he is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters-in-law Dominic and Gail DeFilippo, Joseph and Peggy DeFilippo, 7 grandchildren and their spouses Joseph and Samantha DeFilippo, Christine DeFilippo and Jonathan Cowart, Richard DeFilippo, Daniel DeFilippo, Jeffrey and Lynne Emmons, Adam and Rachel Emmons, CarolAnn Emmons, 5 great grandchildren Trevor, Aubrie, Maggie, Harper and Jeffrey Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening October 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019