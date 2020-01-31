Services
Kansas City, MO - Selma Goldblatt died January 30, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri following a short illness. She was 100.

Selma was born in Perth Amboy and lived in New Brunswick for many years before moving to Highland Park in 2001, and then to Kansas City, MO in 2016.

A graduate of Perth Amboy High School and Middlesex County College, Selma worked in bookkeeping throughout most of her career, and was a life member of Hadassah, Congregation Ahavas Achim and its Sisterhood, and the Central NJ Jewish Home. She was past president of the New Brunswick Senior High School PTA and McKinley School PTA; and an active member of AARP, the Highland Park Senior Center, choral groups, and the Rockettes. One of her proudest accomplishments, besides her family, was an opportunity to volunteer for the Israeli army in 1984 at age 65.

Her husband, Louis, died in 1973.

She is survived by her son, Larry of Kansas City, MO; her daughter, Ruth G. Nolan of Riverdale, NY; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 pm, at Shalom Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ, with arrangements by the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests that donations may be made to Hadassah, Ahavas Achim, or Highland Park Senior Center.
