Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Sheinman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour Sheinman


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour Sheinman Obituary
Seymour Sheinman

Somerset - Mr. Seymour Sheinman passed away on Saturday evening April 11, 2020 at the Park Place Care Center in South Brunswick. He was 90 years old.

Mr. Sheinman was born in 1929 and raised in The Bronx, NY. During his young adulthood, he worked alongside his father in the family produce business. He married his childhood sweetheart, Leah in 1950, just before being drafted into the United States Army in 1952. He served our country faithfully in the United states Army and rose to the rank of Corporal during the Korean Conflict. He and his wife Leah moved to Somerset in 1958 where the couple raised their family and resided for the rest of their lives.

Mr. Sheinman co-owned and operated the Holiday Bake Shoppe in Kendall Park for over 35 years along with his twin brother Irwin.

Mr. Sheinman was predeceased by his beloved wife Leah in 2010. He was also predeceased by his twin brother Irwin Sheinman and a sister Shirley Buchalter Hoff.

Mr. Sheinman is survived by his daughters; Elise Chiola and her husband Lou of Edison, and Lori Turek and her husband Bruce of Ringoes. He is also survived by his grandchildren Sheryl Zydallis, Dana Moneymaker and Jesse Turek and great-grandchildren Olivia and William, as well as many nieces and nephews, loving friends and neighbors.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff of the Genesis Park Place Nursing Home and to the Dialysis Clinic Inc. of North Brunswick for their excellent care and support during Seymour's final months.

Graveside services will take place privately. A memorial service will take place in the near future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -