Piscataway - 84, of Piscataway, died January 29th at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Montclair, NJ. A retired Crossing Guard for Piscataway Twsp. And a baby sister in the area. She was a member of No. Stelton AME Church, Piscataway. Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Shada Thompson, 2 sons, Tyrone and Jerome Bynes, a daughter-in-law, Sharmain Bynes, 1 great-grandson, Anthony Coleman, a sister, Ruth Carolyn Johnson (Brother-in-law, Jimmy Johnson) and brothers, Reginald, Ronald and Tyrone Thompson. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Curtis Lee Bynes of Piscataway, 2 sons, Robert Cornell (Cassandra) and Curtis Lee Bynes, Jr. of Piscataway, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 2 brothers, Thomas Thompson, Jr. (Dorothy) of Rahway, NJ and Frederick Thompson of Orange, NJ and sister-in-law, Patricia Thompson. Viewing is 9-11 am, Wednesday, February 5, at No. Stelton AME Church, 123 Craig Ave., Piscataway. Service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020