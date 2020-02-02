Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Resources
More Obituaries for Shada Bynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shada Elaine Bynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shada Elaine Bynes Obituary
Shada Elaine Bynes

Piscataway - 84, of Piscataway, died January 29th at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Montclair, NJ. A retired Crossing Guard for Piscataway Twsp. And a baby sister in the area. She was a member of No. Stelton AME Church, Piscataway. Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Shada Thompson, 2 sons, Tyrone and Jerome Bynes, a daughter-in-law, Sharmain Bynes, 1 great-grandson, Anthony Coleman, a sister, Ruth Carolyn Johnson (Brother-in-law, Jimmy Johnson) and brothers, Reginald, Ronald and Tyrone Thompson. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Curtis Lee Bynes of Piscataway, 2 sons, Robert Cornell (Cassandra) and Curtis Lee Bynes, Jr. of Piscataway, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 2 brothers, Thomas Thompson, Jr. (Dorothy) of Rahway, NJ and Frederick Thompson of Orange, NJ and sister-in-law, Patricia Thompson. Viewing is 9-11 am, Wednesday, February 5, at No. Stelton AME Church, 123 Craig Ave., Piscataway. Service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -