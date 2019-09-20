|
|
Shannan Ogule Dugan
Cliffwood Beach - Shannan Ogule Dugan, age 44 of the Cliffwood Beach section of Old Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pt. Pleasant she had resided in Cliffwood Beach for the past 16 years. Shannan enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and will truly be missed by all who knew her.
She is predeceased by her mother Margie Stampe Ogule and her brother-in-law William P. Dugan. Surviving are her husband of 16 years, Joseph Dugan, her sons Dylyn Ogule and James R. Kelly both of Keyport, her daughter Leah Ogule of Old Bridge, her father Walter Ogule of SC, her sisters Regina McCall, Sharon Congreve, Shondrika Harrison, all of SC, Cindy Stean of NY, and Shikara Kelly of NJ, many nieces, nephews and cousins, her uncle David Stampe of SC, her aunt Linda Oswald of NJ, her mother and father-in-law Stella and William E. Dugan of Parlin and her brother-in-law Edward Dugan of Parlin.
Funeral services will be held Monday 10am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery in Morganville.Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019