Sharon A. Jablonski
Sharon A. Jablonski (nee Mebs), age 87 of Peapack, NJ, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Green Knoll Center in Bridgewater, NJ.
Born in Lima, OH, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Myrtle Mebs. Sharon graduated High Bridge High School in 1951, resided in Clinton Township before moving to Peapack in 1986.
On February 21,1953, she married John F. Jablonski at Immaculate Conception Church in Clinton, NJ.
Sharon worked for United Telephone in Clinton until her retirement.
She taught Sunday school at the Clinton Presberyterian Church for many years. Sharon loved to knit & crochet; do crossword puzzles; play scrabble and was most happy when her children and grandchildren were around.
She was predeceased by her husband, John in 2017. She was also pre-deceased by her siblings, Fred & Jim Mebs.
Sharon is survived by her two sons, Thomas J. (Carolyn) of Pittstown, NJ and Craig H. (Maureen) of Annandale, NJ and her grandchildren Tyler, Alexa, Chad, and Cayden and her great grandson Micah. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
We are extremely grateful for the wonderful care Sharon was provided at the Green Knoll Care Center in Bridgewater for the past several years.
An outdoor celebration of Sharon's life will be held at the Clinton Elks, 211 Sydney Rd., Pittstown, NJ from 1:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the open heated pavilion. Burial Service will be private at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org
-sharon-a-jablonski for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Association
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kearns Funeral Home in Whitehouse. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
.