1/
Sharon A. Nunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon A. Nunn

Mt. Bethel - Sharon A Weiss Nunn, 67, of Mt. Bethel passed away Sunday June 21, 2020.

She was born in New Brunswick, NJ, a daughter of the late Stanley and Beatrice (Schibilia) Weiss. For the past five years she was the beloved wife of Michael Cichowski of Mt. Bethel, PA.

Sharon graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1970 and had worked as hairdresser, manager, retail clerk and artist. Through her highly praised art, she left a legacy of beauty, insight and the gift of giving oneself to others. She had a passion for flowers, animals, and things of the spirit. She was fervently cherished by all of us and her memories will be carried on by her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Sandra Bucci and Judith Garrity; a son Raymond Nunn; daughter-in-law, Lori Verrella (wife of her late son Samuel Verrella) and two grandchildren, Nate and Bryanna. She was predeceased by her sister, the late Susan Caruso. For information on her life celebration, please contact Sandra Bucci for date and time Sandra.bucci@verizon.net

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Fiore Funeral Home, www.fiorefuneralhome.com, 230 Market Street, Bangor,Pa is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home
230 Market St
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 2, 2020
Judy and Sandy. I am sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. I hope that time will help heal your grief and remembering the good times brings happiness.
Cory Isak
Friend
July 2, 2020
Ray, I am sorry for the loss of your mom. May you find comfort in the good memories and let time heal your grief.
Cory Isak
Friend
June 30, 2020
Aunt Shar you will be missed .
You did so much for me .I will always be thankful.I love you!
Jason
Family
June 30, 2020
I met Sharon in my painting class, where she was a bright light of personality and talent. Despite her health challenges, she continued to be creative until physically unable, inspiring with her work, maintaining her sense of humor. She will be missed by all her fellow classmates & friends.
Jim
Friend
June 29, 2020
Sharon and I became close during her stay at Slate Belt, I will miss her dearly but am forever grateful to have met her. She us at peace with the Lord, rest my friend. My deepest condolences to her family.
Dawn Holdorff
Friend
June 29, 2020
Mike...I am so sorry about Sharon. I will always remember her helping me paint at Blooms when we were there as a church group. May GODs loving arms comfort you & you family at this time. Blessings
Sandy Konya
Friend
June 29, 2020
Sharon and I had a lot in common
She welcomed me to be another of Nate's grandmothers.
We both loved butterflies and gardens and art.
I was very happy to get to know her and she will be missed.
I truely believe she is in a good place now.
Mona

Mona
Friend
June 29, 2020
was saddened to hear of Sharons illness and her passing. Growing up across the street from one another, we were friends for years. She was a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Denise Buonanno
Friend
June 29, 2020
I'm so terribly sorry about the loss of Sharon.
Her, her sister Judy and the entire family are my dear friends. She will be missed.
Arlyne Mislyan-Conley
Arlyne Mislyan-Conley
Friend
June 29, 2020
I got to know Sharon at Slate Belt Rehab. Sharon, even then, was a beautiful soul, inside and out. May she walk through fields of sunflowers. My sincere sympathies to her family and friends.
Sharon
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved