Sharon A. Nunn
Mt. Bethel - Sharon A Weiss Nunn, 67, of Mt. Bethel passed away Sunday June 21, 2020.
She was born in New Brunswick, NJ, a daughter of the late Stanley and Beatrice (Schibilia) Weiss. For the past five years she was the beloved wife of Michael Cichowski of Mt. Bethel, PA.
Sharon graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1970 and had worked as hairdresser, manager, retail clerk and artist. Through her highly praised art, she left a legacy of beauty, insight and the gift of giving oneself to others. She had a passion for flowers, animals, and things of the spirit. She was fervently cherished by all of us and her memories will be carried on by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Sandra Bucci and Judith Garrity; a son Raymond Nunn; daughter-in-law, Lori Verrella (wife of her late son Samuel Verrella) and two grandchildren, Nate and Bryanna. She was predeceased by her sister, the late Susan Caruso. For information on her life celebration, please contact Sandra Bucci for date and time Sandra.bucci@verizon.net
A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Fiore Funeral Home, www.fiorefuneralhome.com
, 230 Market Street, Bangor,Pa is handling the arrangements.