Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-0151
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
North Brunswick - Sharon A. Rahman of North Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 11, 2019 at her home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ and raised in Milltown, NJ, Sharon married and relocated to North Brunswick in 1965. She graduated Valedictorian of the New Brunswick H.S. Class of 1956 and at the top of the Douglas College Class of 1960 with a Bachelors Degree in Microbiology. Sharon was employed as a Microbiologist for Squibb from 1960-1970. She raised two wonderful children and then began a career as a Travel Agent. She was a lifelong and active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and served on the consistory and loved singing in the church choir. Sharon was an enthusiastic world traveler, enjoyed watching sports, cooking and spending time with her family. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years Richard Rahman, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Vanessa Rahman, daughter and son-in-law Maura and Eric Wesen, and grandchildren Ella and Parker. Family and friends will be received Thursday 4-8pm at the Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown. The funeral service will be celebrated Friday 10am at St. Paul's Church followed by interment at Van Liew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to The , , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
