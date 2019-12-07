|
Sharon C. Pfeiffer
Piscataway - Sharon C. Pfeiffer, 72, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born and raised in Newark, Sharon had been a resident of Piscataway since 1974..
Sharon was a movie buff and followed various TV programs but most importantly she was a true homemaker. She enjoyed spending time cooking and taking care of her family.
Predeceased by a daughter Alicia and son Nicholas as well as by all of her siblings, she is survived by her loving husband, Nicholas; daughter and Dana Pfeiffer and her husband Ivan Onativia all of Piscataway.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4pm in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 beginning at 11am in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019