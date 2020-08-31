Sharon Charisse Daniels
New Brunswick - Sharon Charisse Daniels, 56 of New Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Artis and Helen (Hendricks) Daniels. Sharon worked as a Scheduler for Holy Redeemer HomeCare and Hospice in Elizabeth NJ for 5 years. Prior to that she worked at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for over 12 years. Sharon was full of life and enjoyed laughing with family and friends. She loved crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and sports fan. She is predeceased by her father Artis and niece Zerrenity Allen Daniels. Sharon is survived by her loving mother, Helen Daniels; three daughters, Janessa Daniels (Nick), Cherai Dimeo (Peter) , and Shonte' Murray-Daniels (Paul) ; three beloved brothers, Kenneth, Kelvin and Norman (Lisa) Daniels; devoted sister, Joyce Daniels Blackman (Kenneth); two cherished nephews, Kenneth Blackman II (Rosie) and Norman A. Daniels. as well as special friends Michael Majette and Shirley Williams. A walk through viewing will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6pm to 7pm., at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ. A private service will be streamed on First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens website (FBCsomerset.com
) at 10:30am on Friday, September 4, 2020.