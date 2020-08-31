1/1
Sharon Charisse Daniels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Charisse Daniels

New Brunswick - Sharon Charisse Daniels, 56 of New Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Artis and Helen (Hendricks) Daniels. Sharon worked as a Scheduler for Holy Redeemer HomeCare and Hospice in Elizabeth NJ for 5 years. Prior to that she worked at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for over 12 years. Sharon was full of life and enjoyed laughing with family and friends. She loved crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and sports fan. She is predeceased by her father Artis and niece Zerrenity Allen Daniels. Sharon is survived by her loving mother, Helen Daniels; three daughters, Janessa Daniels (Nick), Cherai Dimeo (Peter) , and Shonte' Murray-Daniels (Paul) ; three beloved brothers, Kenneth, Kelvin and Norman (Lisa) Daniels; devoted sister, Joyce Daniels Blackman (Kenneth); two cherished nephews, Kenneth Blackman II (Rosie) and Norman A. Daniels. as well as special friends Michael Majette and Shirley Williams. A walk through viewing will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6pm to 7pm., at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ. A private service will be streamed on First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens website (FBCsomerset.com) at 10:30am on Friday, September 4, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved