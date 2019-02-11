Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon "Terri" M. Marics

Lakewood - Sharon "Terri" M. Marics (nee Strong) of Lakewood died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Terri was born in Uniontown, PA to the late Joseph and Mary Strong. She was raised in Metuchen and lived in Edison & East Brunswick before residing in Lakewood in 2001.

Terri graduated from Metuchen High School in 1967.

Terri was employed by the Township of Edison for 32 years, retiring as the Purchasing Agent in 2010. She loved the Jersey shore, traveling to Aruba and mostly being with her grandchildren.

Terri is predeceased by her husband Artie Marics, her granddaughter Alexis Elizabeth Novia, and her sister Ann Idland.

Terri is survived by her four children, Brian Gallant and his wife, Meaghan of New Egypt; Shawn Naiduk and his wife, Sandra of Brick; Alex Naiduk and his wife, Julie of Edison; Alexis Novia and her husband, Patrick of Colonia; her brother, Morgan "Buddy" Strong and his wife, Thea of Brick; and her sister, Sheila Robinson of FL; 7 grandchildren, Shane & Stephanie Gallant; Victoria, Marysa & Aedin Naiduk; Alex & Ryan Naiduk and Matthew Novia; her long-time companion, Peter Schnappauf of Edison; her best friend Denise Halliwell DeSantis of Forked River; her step-daughter Beth O'Neill and her husband Scott along their children, Kyle, Zachary, and Ethan.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 12th from 2-4 & 6-9 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen. There will be a Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11 am. All services will end at the funeral home, cremation is private.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to in her memory would be appreciated.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019
