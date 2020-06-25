Sharon "Sherry" Miller
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon "Sherry" Miller

Monmouth Jct. - Sherry Miller, 75, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Monmouth Jct., New Jersey.

Ms. Miller was born June 13, 1945 in Indiana, Pennsylvania. She grew up in the Bronx. She then relocated to Colonia and Somerset, NJ, before recently settling in Monmouth Jct.

Sherry graduated from Monmouth University with a bachelor's in education. She was a teacher for School Number 9 in Port Reading, NJ for many years. Sherry loved entertaining guests and she enjoyed maintaining and decorating her home. Above all, Sherry adored her family, especially her three granddaughters.

Ms. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Murray and Betty Heller.

She is survived by her son, Justin Miller and his wife Stephanie of Scotch Plains; her sister, Marlene Vuolo and her brother, Lou Yellin. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Josephine, Emily, Luna and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Entombment and services will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 1:30 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.give.ocrahope.org/give.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
01:30 PM
Beth Israel Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved