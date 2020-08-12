Sharyn J. Hargadon
Piscataway - Sharyn J. (Lauricella) Hargadon, 72, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center in Piscataway after a courageous battle with Cancer. Born in Yonkers, NY to the late Thomas and Vitina (Gelose) Lauricella, Sharyn settled to Piscataway in 1980.
Sharyn worked as a substitute teacher and a teacher's aide for the Piscataway Board of Education, retiring in the early 90's. She enjoyed talk radio, time on the water boating and was a member of the Piscataway quilting club. She loved animals and her proudest moment was when her son Kevin became a Veterinarian.
Sharyn leaves behind her husband John "Barry" Hargadon who were married in 1975, there son Kevin Hargadon and his wife Kristen of Oak Ridge, brother John Lauricella and his wife Nancy of Mountainside and her loving granddaughter Natalie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Prayers will begin in the funeral home at 1:45 pm with cremation privately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharyn's name sent to Zarephath Christian Church, 2 Ministry Center Drive, Zarephath, NJ 08890 (www.zarephath.org
) would be appreciated. Please make checks payable to the Zarephath Help Center.
