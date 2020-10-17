1/1
Shaun J. McFarland
1959 - 2020
Shaun J. McFarland

Somerville - Shaun J. McFarland age 61 died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with loving family by his side. Shaun was born September 21, 1959 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

He is survived by his brothers Dennis, Kevin, David and their wives. Shaun adored Susan his wife of 26 years and was very proud of children Daniel, Diana, Taura, son-in-law Joey, and granddaughter Alenys.

Shaun was a 1978 graduate of East Brunswick High School, a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades #711 from 1983 to 1993. In 1976 he entered into the family auto repair business with his parents, and brothers, at the Foothills Exxon Station on Route 28 in Bridgewater. The family opened Bridgewater Carwash, formally known as Pit Stop-n-Wash in 1993, where behind the register he was the person who represented the McFarland family business. Always quick with a joke, laughing, friendly and well liked by all. He devoted his time and energy to making his customers happy and was appreciated by everyone around him.

Shaun was an avid New York Giants fan and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed home renovation projects, watching old westerns, listening to music, especially the Beatles, camping, swimming in the ocean and relaxing at Seacrest beach. Throughout the years he allowed Susan to rescue many pets and loved them all dearly. He often said "there are no bad dogs, only bad owners." Shaun was a genuinely generous, kindhearted soul and would help anyone in need. He will truly be missed by many.

He is predeceased by his father Jack and mother June McFarland.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, New Jersey, beginning at 6 pm and concluding with Shared Memories at 8pm. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org or Humane Society https://secure.humanesociety.org




Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
