Shawn Conroy
Shawn Conroy

Monroe Township - Shawn Conroy, 54, of Monroe Township passed away peacefully with his beloved daughter and wife at his side on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in New Brunswick.

Born in Jersey City, Shawn was raised in Old Bridge before settling in Monroe Township in 1992. He was employed as a warehouse manager for B & D Periodical of Kenilworth for the last 9 years. He was an avid fan of both the New York Mets and Giants. For many years, he participated in bowling leagues at the former Mid-State Bowl of East Brunswick. Above all else, Shawn was a devoted husband, brother, father, uncle and cheer dad to his daughter.

Predeceased by his parents, Martin and Emily and a brother, Joseph, Shawn is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joan; his daughter Mackenzie; his siblings, Wayne, Karen Seevers and Martin, III, and; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Cremation will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Shawn's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

To send a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
