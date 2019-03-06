|
|
In Loving
Memory of
Shawn Kuphal
Three years without you has felt like an eternity. I waited my whole life to find you, and I blinked and you were gone. I hope you know that you made the world a better place. Your kindness, loyalty, generosity and warm smile touched the heart of every person who had the privilege of knowing you. Though our time together was not nearly long enough, I will be forever grateful that you chose me to be your wife. I love you and miss you every minute of every day.
Lisa
Published in Courier News on Mar. 6, 2019