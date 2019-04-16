|
Shea Ann Crothers
Monroe Township - Shea Ann Crothers passed away suddenly on April 12, 2019. She was 20.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Monroe Township.
Shea was an avid competition cheerleader with World Cup All Star Cheer and Monroe Township High School.
She was a student at East Carolina University, where she was majoring in Communications.
Shea was a proud member of Tri Sigma National Sorority.
She was a Communicant of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick.
Surviving are her parents, Thomas Crothers and Lisa M. Crothers; her brother, Kyle Crothers; her grandmother, Esther Crothers, and her beloved dog, Rudy, and cat, Boo, both of whom she rescued. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 9:15 am at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, April 17th, from 4-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 () -or- Woodbridge Animal Society Volunteers, P.O. Box 555, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 (donations accepted by check only).
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019