Sheila Victor
Fords - Sheila Victor, 75, of Fords, passed away August 19, 2020. Born in New York to Morris and Ruth Victor, she was one of three children. After graduating from college, Sheila lived in Argentina and France. Upon her return to America, she worked for many years as a Proposal Manager for various environmental consulting companies. Her last place of employment was Camp, Dresser & McKee in Edison. Sheila is predeceased by her parents and her brother; she is survived by her sister, Rosalind Pelletier and her niece, Katherine Pelletier.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday, September 10, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com