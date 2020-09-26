Shelley Spiegel
Shelley Spiegel, 70, iced-tea drinkin', feisty, tough as nails, sailor-mouthed, tender hearted & deeply loving mother, grandmother & friend passed away on September 22, 2020.
Shelley was legendary for her love of 60s & 70s soul music played on repeat regardless of what anyone else wanted to listen to. She had a love affair with cooking excessive amounts of food that were somehow both Jewish and Southern, like matzo and eggs with pork chops smothered in gravy. Her Coconut Cream Pie, made from scratch by her mother, was her greatest source of pride but she'd rather kill you than share the recipe.
She quit smoking cold turkey after 40 years, procured her drivers license when she was 50, and graduated college with a Bachelors Degree at the age of 65. Shelley had her own timeline for life and she left this world way too soon.
She was predeceased by her partner of 40+ years, Jasper Earl Blackmond, her brother Mark Spiegel; her beloved grandson, Robert Bernard Spiegel and many deeply loved stepchildren.
She leaves behind her four children; Robert, Ricky, Brian and Cyndie Spiegel; son-in-law Ira Hudspeth; stepdaughter Shantell Lampley; sister, Mitzi Paradise; grandchildren, Dwight Spiegel and Brian Spiegel, Jr.; and many beloved step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A small private memorial will be held. Based on COVID limitations, please contact the family directly for details. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Morganville. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.flynnfuneral.com
