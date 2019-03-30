Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deliverance Prayer Revival Tabernacle
New Brunswick, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Prayer Revival Tabernacle
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick - Sherry Regina Byrd, 52, of New Brunswick, died on March 25, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. Formerly worked at I.R.S. , Edison. Predeceased by her father, Willie and sister, Cherry "Tina". Surviving are her mother, Frances Byrd, sister Alma Jones, nephew, Keshawn Thomas, other relatives and fiancé, Darryl Ricketts. Funeral Services will be held at 11am, Monday, April 1, at Deliverance Prayer Revival Tabernacle, New Brunswick. Viewing is from 9-11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
