Sherry Regina Byrd
New Brunswick - Sherry Regina Byrd, 52, of New Brunswick, died on March 25, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. Formerly worked at I.R.S. , Edison. Predeceased by her father, Willie and sister, Cherry "Tina". Surviving are her mother, Frances Byrd, sister Alma Jones, nephew, Keshawn Thomas, other relatives and fiancé, Darryl Ricketts. Funeral Services will be held at 11am, Monday, April 1, at Deliverance Prayer Revival Tabernacle, New Brunswick. Viewing is from 9-11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019