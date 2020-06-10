Sherry Welcome



Sherry Welcome, 46 passed away unexpectedly on June 06, 2020, at home. Saturday evening Sherry received a call, one she could not refuse for an appointment she could not be late for and from which she will not be returning. She was reunited with her grandmother Zerline Welcome and sister Antoinette Welcome-Morris in heaven. She leaves behind her mother Ophelia Welcome; brother Carlton Welcome; godchildren Sade Aultman, Brianna Williams, and Vyshohn Adams; aunts Albertha Sanders and Julia (Donnie) Blue; uncle Herbert Welcome; sister-cousins Myeshia Welcome and Antoinette (Sean) Adams and a multitude of other family and friends.



Sherry Welcome was given the gift of life on November 01, 1973 in New Brunswick, NJ. She attended Middlesex County public schools and was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs School of Business. She worked hard all her life and was employed in the pharmaceutical industry for more than fifteen years.



As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she is lovingly remembered by many as a beautiful soul with a beautiful smile to match. Sherry was an enthusiastic traveler, visiting more than 6 islands and 15 of the 50 states. She was always well-dressed and was admired for her sense of style. The travel and apparel industries lost a loyal and valuable customer. She enjoyed laughing, sleeping and spending time with her family and friends. We will remember her strength, her warmth, her energy but most of all her love and zest for life. She made a difference in the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Remember the good times with Sherry but also remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.



Floral offerings and memorial contributions can be made to Ophelia Welcome. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville NJ.









