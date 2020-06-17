Sheryl Ross



Sunrise, May 13, 1959



Sunset, April 18, 2020



Born in Newark, NJ in 1959 to parents Willie B. ( deceased) and Helen L. Ross. (surviving).



Sheryl excelled through school during a early age. Upon, becoming a teenager the family relocated to Somerset, NJ where she graduated from Franklin High School 77'. After she received acceptance to Norfolk University, VA she went onto study social sciences & social work. Sheryl worked as a direct support professional to the mentally challenged/ mentally disabled. She worked in the profession for 34 years. Sheryl loved to read books (paperback), cook, travel (when possible), play games on her tablet, and spoil her grandkids. Sheryl has left surviving her mother Helen (Somerset) Uncle: Jim Ross Brother: Jeffrey ( Arlene) Son: Robert Jr. Daughters: Beverly (Robert), Ashley, and Latia (Tomi). Grandchildren: Breyanah, La 'Brawn, Denzel, La 'Nai, Kehlani, and GhiAhnu. Nephews: Najee, Tre, and Tavon and a host of family and friends. Sheryl will be deeply and truly missed yet her light will continue to shine through her loved ones and the lives she has touched daily. Private funeral services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store