Highland Park - Mrs. Shirlee A. Goldstein, 98, passed away at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick, Nj on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born in Norwick, CT and had lived for several years in Somerset, NJ before spending 30 years in North Brunswick. For the past 4 years, Shirlee has been a resident at the Parker Home in Highland Park, NJ.

Shirlee had to leave high school early to work and care for her family. She was a loving and caring person, who put her family first at all times. While living in Connecticut, she taught knitting for 30 years, while raising her own family. At the age of 50, after her children were grown, she went to school and became a Dental Assistant. Shirlee worked for her son, Glenn D. Goldstein, DMD, LLC, before retiring. She was a member for many years of Congregation B'nai Tikvah in North Brunswick, NJ.

Predeceased by her parents Rubin and Tessie Alexander, her siblings Daniel Alexander, Roslyn and Gladys, Shirlee will be missed by her children Glenn Goldstein, Jana Shur and Claudia Goodman, her grand children Keif, Keira, Matthew, Tamara, Lon, Julie and Michelle and her four great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private at Washington Cemetery, South Brunswick, NJ.

Services are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkweswt Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
