Shirley Ann Gilanyi RN
Shirley Ann Gilanyi, RN

North Brunswick - Shirley Ann Gilanyi 73 of North Brunswick passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2020 after a brave and courageous journey through her illness.

Shirley was a caring and compassionate RN for 30 Years at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. She worked in the ICU, Renal Unit and Recovery Room. After her hospital career, she moved to Middlesex Surgical Center in East Brunswick and finished her career out at a private practice. After retirement, Shirley continued to be compassionate, caring, and kind to all of her dear neighbors, friends, and family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved parents Bernard Gilanyi and Anna (nee) Koczan

She is survived by Rich Sulek, her forever loving life partner of 35 years. Devoted mother of her three adored daughters Cheryl Van Blarcom, Carrie Buzza and her husband Scott, Kelly Coulter and her husband Dan. She leaves behind her six cherished grandchildren Britny and her husband, Sydney, Nicholas, Austin, Cole and Chase; also her first great grandson that will be due in February. Her mother in law Lorraine, sisters in law, and many nieces, nephews and cousins

Shirley will be dearly missed and never forgotten

In Lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy; burial will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

Viewing is Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1-5pm




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
NOV
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
