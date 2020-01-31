Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
Highland Park - Shirley Ann Stephenson Greene of Highland Park, NJ , passed away on January 14, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Melvin and 3 daughters, Dinia Covington, Charmell Slaughter and Heather Williams, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 brothers, Nathaniel and Eddie Stephenson. Memorial Service is 11 am, Monday, Feb. 3, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
