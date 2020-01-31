|
|
Shirley Ann Stephenson Greene
Highland Park - Shirley Ann Stephenson Greene of Highland Park, NJ , passed away on January 14, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Melvin and 3 daughters, Dinia Covington, Charmell Slaughter and Heather Williams, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 brothers, Nathaniel and Eddie Stephenson. Memorial Service is 11 am, Monday, Feb. 3, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020