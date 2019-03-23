Services
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann "Tiny" Whitaker


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann "Tiny" Whitaker Obituary
Shirley Ann Whitaker "Tiny"

Plainfield - passed 3/14/19 in Edison, NJ. Born in Bennettsville, SC., she has been a resident of Plainfield formerly of Rahway & Westfield. A member of the Community Church of God in Plainfield for 60 yrs., serving as a devoted worker with the food bank, and a volunteer feeding the homeless . She was employed with Muhlenberg R.M.C and at Burroughs Electronics . Predeceased by her brother Lee Grant, sister Mary Ann Brown surviving are her husband of 60 yrs, James "Pops" Whitaker, sons James(Monique) & Jerome Whitaker, daughters Sandra, Deborah, Wendy & Cindy Whitaker, 9 grandchildren, 7 gr. grandchildren, 1 gr. gr. grandson and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Today 10AM.

www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now