Shirley Ann Whitaker "Tiny"
Plainfield - passed 3/14/19 in Edison, NJ. Born in Bennettsville, SC., she has been a resident of Plainfield formerly of Rahway & Westfield. A member of the Community Church of God in Plainfield for 60 yrs., serving as a devoted worker with the food bank, and a volunteer feeding the homeless . She was employed with Muhlenberg R.M.C and at Burroughs Electronics . Predeceased by her brother Lee Grant, sister Mary Ann Brown surviving are her husband of 60 yrs, James "Pops" Whitaker, sons James(Monique) & Jerome Whitaker, daughters Sandra, Deborah, Wendy & Cindy Whitaker, 9 grandchildren, 7 gr. grandchildren, 1 gr. gr. grandson and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Today 10AM.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 23, 2019