Shirley Bishop
- - Shirley Bishop, 89, died peacefully Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Newark, Shirley was the daughter of Charles and Orilla (Heiland) Deno. She worked in the accounting department for Somerset Medical Center in Somerville.
Upon retiring, she became a volunteer there. She was proud to have been recognized by the hospital for her 8,500 hours of volunteer service receiving the Alex Nilo Award for Volunteer Excellence.
Shirley was a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church of Bound Brook. A member since 1960, she served as a deacon and elder and was a member of the caring ministry. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid walker.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, William C. Bishop in 1971. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Gail O'Connell and husband, Michael and Cheryl Bickel, and husband, Louis;
her three grandchildren, Corey O'Connell, Brenna Tirpak, her husband Matt, and Matthew Bickel; a brother, Charles; nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends. She will be missed by all.
Gathering will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, February, 12, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday at The Presbyterian Church of Bound Brook. Burial at Bound Brook Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Presbyterian Church of Bound Brook, 409 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 10, 2019