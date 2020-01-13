|
|
Shirley (Weller) Combs
Helmetta - Shirley (Weller) Combs 89 of Helmetta died Sunday January 12th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Old Bridge, Mrs. Combs lived in Jamesburg before moving to Helmetta in 1958.
She was employed for 39 years working for several banks in Jamesburg, retiring as manager of the PNC Bank.
She was a congregant of the Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg as well as a Deacon of the church and a member of the church choir.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond in 2011.
Surviving are her niece Janice Powell of California and her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Wilhelm and Shirley Frank of Sayreville and Lois Lawrence of Old Bridge.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday January 18th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
Burial will follow in Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent, NJ.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Friday 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020