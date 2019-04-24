|
|
Shirley D. Blakes
No. Brunswick - Shirley D. Blakes, 82, of No. Brunswick, died April 20, 2019 in New Brunswick. A retired Nurse. A member of Sharon Baptist Church. Surviving are 2 daughters, Thomasina Blakes, and Angela Lamar, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a brother, Frank Dorrell. Predeceased by 2 children, Bonnie Mitchell and Shelton Blakes. Viewing is from 9-11am, Friday, April 26, at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard St., New Brunswick. Service will follow at 11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019