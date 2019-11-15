|
|
Shirley Gravish
Avenel - Shirley Gravish 75, of Avenel, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. She was born in Plainfield, and lived in Carteret and Colonia. She worked for Fleet Street Ltd. in Avenel for many years in an administrative position.
She is predeceased by her husband, Chester; her three sons, Daniel, James and Robert Harbachuk; her brother, Edward and her sister, Barbara. Shirley is survived by her son, Peter Harbachuk and his wife, Annie; her two sisters, Linda and Margaret; her brother, William; and many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019