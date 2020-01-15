|
Shirley Krawz
Somerville - Shirley Krawz, who was born in Somerville and grew up on a farm in Bridgewater, passed away at home on January 12 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her husband Edward C. Krawz. and her parents, Blanche (Hardgrove) and Paul J. Keller. She was one of 6 children, predeceased by brothers Paul Keller and Thomas Keller, and sisters Mary Swan and Winifred Ballentine. Surviving are a brother William Keller and a sister-in-law Jean Keller, four children Edward Krawz, his wife Carol, Connie Krawz, Sandra Stephens and her life partner John Ballard, and John Krawz, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Krawz retired from Baker & Taylor in Somerville after many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her farm life and enjoyed telling stories of the events and happenings on the farm. Visiting will begin at 9:00am on Saturday, January 18, concluding with a Funeral Service at 10:30am at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. Interment to follow at New Cemetery, Somerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Somerville Rescue Squad or .
Published in Courier News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020