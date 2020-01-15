Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Krawz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Krawz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Krawz Obituary
Shirley Krawz

Somerville - Shirley Krawz, who was born in Somerville and grew up on a farm in Bridgewater, passed away at home on January 12 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her husband Edward C. Krawz. and her parents, Blanche (Hardgrove) and Paul J. Keller. She was one of 6 children, predeceased by brothers Paul Keller and Thomas Keller, and sisters Mary Swan and Winifred Ballentine. Surviving are a brother William Keller and a sister-in-law Jean Keller, four children Edward Krawz, his wife Carol, Connie Krawz, Sandra Stephens and her life partner John Ballard, and John Krawz, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Krawz retired from Baker & Taylor in Somerville after many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her farm life and enjoyed telling stories of the events and happenings on the farm. Visiting will begin at 9:00am on Saturday, January 18, concluding with a Funeral Service at 10:30am at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. Interment to follow at New Cemetery, Somerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Somerville Rescue Squad or .
Published in Courier News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -