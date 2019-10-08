|
|
Shirley Louise Toth
South Amboy - Shirley Louise Toth of South Amboy, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, October 8 th, 2019 at the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ, she was 83. Born in 1936, in Perth Amboy, NJ to Harry and Mable Brown. She was a very active member of the Trinity Methodist Church Woman's Group and was also a member of the of the South Amboy Seniors Club. Shirley loved to enjoy arts and crafts, was an avid bingo player and loved traveling to Atlantic City for a bit of gambling. Most of all Shirley loved helping others and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed but will always be in our hearts.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents Harry and Mable Brown; her husband Peter Toth; sisters, Mable Schmidt and Norma Marcinansis; and brother Harry Brown. She is survived by her children, Peter Toth Jr. and his wife Susan Perry Toth, Michael Toth and his wife Laura Brady Toth, Robin Toth Morrell and her husband Michael; loving grandchildren, Jamie Toth, Katie Toth and her spouse Sarah, Megan Toth and her fiancé Thomas Starek, Kyle Toth, Marbella Morrell; great grandson, Dominic and many caring and dear friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday October 10 th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Raritan Bay Funeral Service, 241 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 11 th at 10:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church of South Amboy, 815 Bordentown Ave, South Amboy, NJ 08879. Shirley will be laid to rest at Christ Church Cemetery, 439 South Pine Avenue, South Amboy, NJ following mass. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.raritanbayfunerals.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019