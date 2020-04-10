Services
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Shirley M. Blomquist

Shirley M. Blomquist Obituary
Middlesex - Shirley Blomquist, 83, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at CareOne in Bound Brook, NJ.

Born in Easton, PA, Shirley resided in Bronx, NY, Philadelphia, PA and Bound Brook before settling o Middlesex in 2007. In 1992, she retired from Baker and Taylor in Somerville.

A communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin, Shirley enjoyed going to events sponsored by the Middlesex Seniors. She also enjoyed shopping, going to Disney World, watching old movies and the View on TV and spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband who died in July of 2017, Robert D. Blomquist; parents, Bernice and William Mekolites; brother, William Mekolites; brother in law, William Gardner and daughter in law, Kristine Donovan.

Surviving are her children, Debbie DeBaro and husband Ralph, Stephen Donovan and girlfriend Ann Marie Craggan, Doreen Graizzaro and husband Gary; sister, Gloria Gardner and grandchildren, Kimberly and Hollie DeBaro, Andy, Lauren, Harrison and James Graizzaro.

Services are currently private and under the direction of the Middlesex Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family of Shirley has requested donations made in her name to the , .
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
