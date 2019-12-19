|
Shirley M. Stills
Ashburn - Born July 24th, 1931 in Plainfield, N.J. to Gaylord Knight and Nellie Smith, Shirley Marie Stills passed away unexpectedly on December 11th, 2019 in Ashburn, VA.
Through the years, Shirley also resided in Florida and Illinois.
A graduate of Keane College, Shirley had also been a nursing student and an art student. During her life she worked for Bell Telephone Laboratories, the New Jersey Education System and McGraw Hill Publications.
Shirley enjoyed painting, loved artwork, music, fishing, bicycling and reading. She cherished spending time with family and friends.
She will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate person and a loving mother.
Shirley is survived by her son Michael, and daughter-in-law Yasmeen.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019