Shirley Marie Carson
Piscataway - Shirley Marie Carson, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at CareOne Somerset Valley in Bound Brook.
Born and raised in Newark, Shirley settled to Piscataway 60 years ago. Shirley was active with the Piscataway Senior Center for many years volunteering in their Pandora store.
A crafty woman, Shirley was a talented at knitting, crocheting and sewing. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Predeceased by two husbands, Jackie Woomer and George Elliott Carson, Sr. and her son, John Woomer; surviving are her five children, JoAnne Cortolillo, Michael Woomer, George Carson, Patricia Carson and Susan Harwell; ten grandchildren as well as ten great grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 from 11AM - 1PM, a funeral service will begin at 1PM.
Burial will follow in Lake Nelson Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020