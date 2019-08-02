Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Edison - Shirley Ondeyka, 70, of Edison passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Newark, she was a resident of Edison for 61 years. She worked at JFK Medical Center as a Nursing Unit Secretary retiring after 49 years of service. Shirley loved traveling, discovering interesting places and meeting new people. Her keen photography skills allowed her to capture many beautiful scenic photos, seeing things most people overlook.

Shirley also spent numerous hours reading and collected many books. Cooking was another enjoyable pastime, especially trying new recipes. But most important of all was her heartfelt effort at all times, helping others in the most giving and loving way always putting their needs before her own, being family, friend or patient. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, John and Cora (Brazee) Ondeyka; brothers, John Jr. (Butchy), and William; a sister, Francis E. (Betsy); and a nephew, Joseph Samo. She is survived by her sister, Rose (Tiny) Murray; and her lifelong friend, Joyce Oross.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, beginning at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Fords. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to , Stjude.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
