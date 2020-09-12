Shirley Taylor



New Brunswick - March 6, 1948 - September 2, 2020



Shirley Taylor, of New Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 72. Born and raised in Columbia Mississippi, before moving to New Brunswick, NJ. Shirley was employed by the New Brunswick Board of Education for over 40 years.Predeceased by her parents Willie and Laura Moses and her loving husband of over 43 years, Frank Taylor and her brother J Earl Baber, and sister Dorothy Marie Moses. Surviving are her three sons, Kevin L. Moses Sr. (Lydia), Ronell Davis, and Frank Taylor (Idania). Her sister Ella Ruth Moses Preston and brothers Willie Walter Moses and Edward Charles Moses. A Celebration of Life service will be held, 10 A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 and viewing, 8:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M at New Destiny Family Worship Center, 1330 Livingston Avenue #5, North Brunswick,NJ. Funeral services entrusted to Anderson Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store