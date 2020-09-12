1/1
Shirley Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Taylor

New Brunswick - March 6, 1948 - September 2, 2020

Shirley Taylor, of New Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 72. Born and raised in Columbia Mississippi, before moving to New Brunswick, NJ. Shirley was employed by the New Brunswick Board of Education for over 40 years.Predeceased by her parents Willie and Laura Moses and her loving husband of over 43 years, Frank Taylor and her brother J Earl Baber, and sister Dorothy Marie Moses. Surviving are her three sons, Kevin L. Moses Sr. (Lydia), Ronell Davis, and Frank Taylor (Idania). Her sister Ella Ruth Moses Preston and brothers Willie Walter Moses and Edward Charles Moses. A Celebration of Life service will be held, 10 A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 and viewing, 8:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M at New Destiny Family Worship Center, 1330 Livingston Avenue #5, North Brunswick,NJ. Funeral services entrusted to Anderson Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved